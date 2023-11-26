SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kids can give gifts they’ve bought themselves with the help of the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Starting Dec. 2, the Library’s annual Holiday Store offers kids the opportunity to find presents for family and friends at kid-friendly prices.

Staff in the library’s Between Friends Gift Shop have stocked the store with items priced from 25 cents to $10. Children of all ages up to 18 are welcome to shop.

Library volunteers will be available to assist each child find gifts for the loved ones on their lists.

The Holiday Store is open at both the Library Center (4653 S. Campbell Ave.) and the Library Station (2535 N. Kansas Expy.) on Dec. 2.

The store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Library Center auditorium and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Library Station’s Frisco and Santa Fe rooms.

The store will only be open at the Library Center from Dec. 3-10:

Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m.

Dec. 4-8 from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 from 1-4 p.m.

All purchases are tax-free and proceeds from the Holiday Store support library programs.