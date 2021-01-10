Springfield lawmaker pushes bill to protect the choice of children vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A local lawmaker is working to prohibit schools from requiring students to get vaccinations that aren’t required by the state. Republican State Rep. Suzie Pollock says since the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine the House Bill 35 has been emphasized by colleagues in the Missouri House of Representative.

If the bill passes it would prohibit public daycares, public schools, and public higher education from requiring immunizations that aren’t required by state law.

House Bill 35, which was pre-flied in December, also would prohibit an institution from requiring a student who is exempt to get a vaccination. Whether that exemption is medical or religious.

Pollock explained she filed the bill because parents expressed how they were being unduly punished because of their choice to not vaccinate their children.

The bill was originally pushed by former Representative and now Eastern Christian County commissioner Lynn Morris. Pollock took over the bill when Morris reached the term limit.

“It’s just to protect the freedom for parents to choose what to inject their children with,” said Pollock. “It’s not just for the anti-vaxxer. It’s for the people that just want the right to choose what’s right for their family and themselves. It’s just freedom legislation. We still live in a free country, hopefully, and we have to protect those freedoms”.

Pollock also filed a similar bill that goes more in-depth on the same topic. If House Bill 37 passes it would prohibit all schools in the state from requiring immunizations that aren’t already required by state law.

House Bill 35 has not seen any opposition yet, however, in previous sessions the bill has received some push back in terms of herd immunity for people that are medically exempt from certain immunizations.

Here you can see the current required immunizations for the state of Missouri