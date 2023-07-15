SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nancy Anderson, a former California resident, was in Springfield visiting her children and grandchild when she passed by 1226 E. Catalpa St.

In 2012, Anderson and her husband were looking for a way to be closer to their family when they happened upon the house, one Anderson said she was drawn to because of the exterior and the feel of the space.

“The very first thing that I really liked about it is the stone,” Anderson said. “It’s hand-chiseled Carthage stone.”

“It was just a unique, different little house,” she added. “And it just felt like home.”

Anderson split her time between California and Missouri until her husband could retire. In the meantime, their daughter stayed in the house while tackling some of the necessary work inside the house and taking classes at a local university.

When the Andersons moved in full-time, they added to the front porch and later extended the driveway. But according to Anderson, it felt “almost sacreligious” to change much else.

Looking around the house, much of its historical warmth and charm is still there, something Anderson believes reflects on the people who made it their home.

“The house from the beginning just had a nice warm feel to it,” Anderson said. “…I think houses kind of take on some of the personality of the people who live there.”

In the case of 1226 E. Catalpa St., one family lived in the home for 55 years – the family of Maurice Joseph Sass.

The Sass Family

Maurice Sass was born in 1902 in St. Louis to Samuel and Mollie Sass. Samuel Sass was an Austrian immigrant and came to the United States in 1891, while Mollie arrived from Russia in 1895.

Census records from 1910 show that Samuel Sass was a furniture merchant, living in Alton, Illinois – just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

Maurice Sass married his wife Sarah in 1927 and moved to Springfield. They would have two children – Frank and Shirley.

Frank Sass joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and according to a newspaper article was stationed in Japan in 1951, serving in the “propaganda department.” After his service ended, Frank Sass moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and got a job in the marketing development department at General Electric Company. He would be promoted in 1963 and responsible for “…planning introduction and sale of all future General Electric computer systems.”

In 1955, Shirley Sass would marry Richard Meyer, the assistant field director for the American Red Cross in Fort Leonard Wood.

Maurice and Sarah Sass opened Sass Jewelry Stores shortly after arriving in Springfield. There were two stores in Springfield, while West Plains and Mountain Grove each had one location.

The stores enjoyed commercial success in all three cities, selling not only jewelry but also various housewares. But after 30 years, Maurice Sass and Sarah Sass decided to retire from the retail business.

Maurice Sass continued wholesaling jewelry until he died in 1958 in his home of from “…an apparent heart attack…” according to his obituary.

Courtesy of the Springfield Leader and Press via newspapers.com

In addition to his retail business, Maurice Sass was active in several organizations, serving as president of the United Hebrew Congregation and as president of the Missouri B’nai B’rith (a Jewish service organization committed to combatting anti-Semitism and promoting Jewish unity and continuity). Maurice Sass was also a member of the Masons, the Shriners, the Sertoma Club and was active with the Springfield Boys’ Club.

Sarah Sass remained in 1226 E. Catalpa St. for many years after Maurice Sass’s death. Sarah would live to be 97 years old until she passed away in 2000.