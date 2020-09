SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Improv is closing its doors.

The theater made the announcement late Thursday night on Facebook.

The post says because of the pandemic, it doesn’t feel comfortable hosting live shows with an audience.

The location has been closed for a number of months but since it doesn’t feel like live performance will be safe anytime soon, Springfield Improv cannot hold onto its building and theater.

For now, workshops, shows and corporate training will continue online.