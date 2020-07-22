Springfield home heavily damaged by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An investigation is underway into what caused a house fire on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, on the 700 block of East Pacific St.

This is around Washington Park in north Springfield.

The battalion chief on scene says the home has been heavily damaged.

Crews have been able to clear the first floor but have not been able to make it to the second floor due to the severity of the damage.

Because of that, the battalion chief said as of now it is unclear if the home was occupied.

We will continue to follow this story and update you with information as it comes available.