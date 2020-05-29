Springfield History Museum resumes guided tours through downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s been a while since the History Museum on the Square has been able to guide tour groups through the downtown area, but the waiting is over.

Like many local businesses, the museum had to halt daily operations due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We had to close for about 10 weeks,” Krista Adams, the museum’s Director of Development, told Ozarks First.

These days, most tourists wear masks. Adams says the experience is meant to be a safe one.

“What better thing to do, while we are all trying to social distance, but go outside in the fresh air and be able to walk around and see a lot of these great historical sites,” she said Friday.