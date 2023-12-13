SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Leaders at CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital announced a new partnership today that focuses on pediatric care.

While it’s still in the early stages, the hope is for a new children’s hospital in Springfield.

Tonight the healthcare systems held a public meeting to hear from community members, including some who say there’s a gap in pediatric care in the Ozarks.

“Children aren’t just little humans, like their bodies operate completely different than adults do,” said Natahle Middelcamp, who has a son with Down Syndrome. “So I want the people that know what to look for when we’re in a crisis situation with our buddy.”

Mayor Ken McClure joined the president of Mercy and COO of CoxHealth to announce plans for a children’s hospital.

“We have discovered over the years of trying to care for kids in this community that we were able to do it well at both systems, but we had some challenges in terms of being able to provide all the resources independently of each other,” said CoxHealth’s Chief Transformation Officer Stacy Rogers.

Tonight’s meeting allowed for parents to share what their children need.

Middelcamp said she drives to St. Louis to get care for her son, and added that children’s hospitals help him feel like he isn’t alone.

“Our little buddy uses a walker right now, and when he walks through children’s hospitals, like people are giving him high fives and fist bumps. So it’s not just that he’s going there to get care. It’s someplace where he feels special,” Middelcamp said.

Rogers said it’s too early in the process to share where funding will come from.

“Right now, we’re really focused on the partnership and the collaboration,” said Rogers.

Both parents and health officials say children’s hospitals are unique.

“They love our babies and they treat our kids as small humans and not just adults,” Middelcamp said. “They make a point to connect with our buddy.”

In the spring, Cox and Mercy plan to announce a third partner for the project.

“We think we are on the right track,” Rogers said. “We think we understand a large portion of what those needs are and how to best move forward.”