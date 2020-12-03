Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a record 17 COVID-19 deaths in a single day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A spokesperson for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirms 17 deaths Thursday from complications related to COVID-19.

The Health Department says this is the highest amount of deaths the county has seen in a day.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 40s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 60s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 80s

A woman in her 80s

A woman in her 80s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 90s

All individuals had underlying conditions and four were associated with long-term care.

“Reporting 17 deaths and crossing the 200 total deaths milestone are the latest in a string of tragic new records. These are devastating but not surprising reminders that the case surge we have experienced over the past several weeks brings heartbreaking results,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard.

These 17 deaths bring the overall total in Greene County to 216 with 20 deaths reported in three days in December.

Below is a list the Health Department shared of the demographics of the 216 who have died:

40s: 4 deaths

4 deaths 50s: 11 deaths

11 deaths 60s: 27 deaths

27 deaths 70s: 61 deaths

61 deaths 80s: 73 deaths

73 deaths 90s: 38 deaths

38 deaths 100s: 2 deaths

“It has been a long, hard year, but we owe it to one another to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this illness, especially for those most vulnerable. A vaccine is on the way. We have entered the final leg of this marathon, but we need to finish strong,” said Goddard.