SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has launched an updated online vaccine opportunities map, making finding vaccines easier.

According to a press release, the map was launched in 2021 to make COVID-19 vaccinations more accessible and was later expanded to include flu shot opportunities. The map includes opportunities at walk-in clinic, pharmacies and health department vaccination events.

The vaccines included in the updated map are divided into five categories with examples included:

COVID-19 (Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, etc.)

Travel (Japanese encephalitis, polio, pre-exposure rabies, etc.)

Seasonal (flu and pneumonia)

Childhood (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (TDAP); measles, mumps and rubella (MMR); chickenpox, etc.)

Other adult (shingles, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, etc.)

Up-to-date vaccinations can help prevent the resurgence of diseases like measles, which have reappeared in some communities.

The full map of vaccine opportunities can be found online at vaccine417.com.