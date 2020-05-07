Springfield city leaders amended the City’s “Road to Recovery” order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, Clay Goddard, announced Thursday, May 7, some good news related to our community and COVID-19.

Goddard said he is comfortable with where the data sits right now.

Goddard was pleased to announce that 146 results from the 200 kits for asymptomatic essential workers came back negative.

The Health Department partnered with the NAACP, Prosper Springfield, and caring communities to schedule 39 tests from the African American community, 19 of these tests are in and came back negative.

The Health Department will also be further expanding testing capacity by bringing testing online. This move will allow the department to test all close contacts of the confirmed cases even if they are not showing symptoms.

Goddard said anyone needing a test should reach out to the department at 417-874-1211.

The expansion of testing will add more data to the communities’ understanding of COVID-19.

Goddard says he feels confident that the community has helped flatten the curve in this phase of the disease.

After looking at the feedback, data, and positive signs Goddard says Springfield is taking another half step on the road to recovering.

Mayor Ken McClure thanks the community for taking care of one another.

McClure announced an amendment to the phase one recovery plan in the following ways effective immediately:

An increase in the number of people who can gather publicly from 15 to 25

The opening of fitness and other classes such as dance, and other non-contact instruction

The opening of sports courts, playground, and pools

The opening of bars, nightclubs, and microbrewery taprooms

These additional openings will require 25 percent occupancy limits or 25 total customers whichever one is lower.

The health department says the density of the group, combined with the duration of time spent together can increase the risk of exposure.

City of Springfield amended Recovery Order