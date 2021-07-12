Springfield health and religious organizations hold COVID-19 briefing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –Leaders from the Jordan Valley Community Health Center, the City of Springfield, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, James River Church and Central Assembly of God Church held a COVID-19 briefing.

During the briefing, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Interim Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department encouraged people to get vaccinated.

McClure said while he encourages people to wear a mask he says a mask mandate would not be beneficial he says especially since we have a solution in the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Jordan Valley Community Health Center also announced a goal to have 90% of its employees vaccinated.

You can learn about more vaccine opportunities at the link below.

