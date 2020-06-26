Springfield-Greene County releases new list of COVID-19 exposure sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is releasing a list of places recently visited by five different people infected with COVID-19.
According to the Health Department, these people went to the listed locations prior to being diagnosed. A full list of visited locations is below.
- Thursday, June 18: Worked at Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Thursday, June 18: Visited Hobby Lobby at 1535 S Battlefield from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Saturday, June 20: Worked at Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Saturday, June 20: Visited Asian King Buffet at 3130 S Glenstone from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Saturday, June 20: Visited Aldi at 421 E Battlefield from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Saturday, June 20: Visited Macadoodles at 1455 E Independence from 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Tuesday, June 23: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Wednesday, June 24: Visited Walgreens at 2951 S Campbell from 1:45 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
“These latest cases are yet another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the Health Department said in a release sent to Ozarks First on Friday.
“When we go out in public, we need to practice physical distancing and wear a mask whenever possible. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.”