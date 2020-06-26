Springfield-Greene County releases new list of COVID-19 exposure sites

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is releasing a list of places recently visited by five different people infected with COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, these people went to the listed locations prior to being diagnosed. A full list of visited locations is below.

Thursday, June 18: Worked at Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Thursday, June 18: Visited Hobby Lobby at 1535 S Battlefield from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, June 20: Worked at Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Saturday, June 20: Visited Asian King Buffet at 3130 S Glenstone from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, June 20: Visited Aldi at 421 E Battlefield from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, June 20: Visited Macadoodles at 1455 E Independence from 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Tuesday, June 23: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Wednesday, June 24: Visited Walgreens at 2951 S Campbell from 1:45 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

“These latest cases are yet another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the Health Department said in a release sent to Ozarks First on Friday.

“When we go out in public, we need to practice physical distancing and wear a mask whenever possible. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.”