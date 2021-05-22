Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosted annual Bark in the Park event

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Phelps Grove Park went to the dogs Saturday for the annual Bark in the Park.

Dogs and their owners were invited out to the park for a day of fun. The event included live music, dog demonstrations, a paw print art station, and vendors dedicated to pet welfare.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the Citizens Dog Park Committee put on the annual event to raise funds and awareness for Cruse Dog Park.

“We have a great community of dog lovers here in Springfield,” said Stefanie McCall. “I’m pretty happy with the turnout, we’ve had a lot of people out here this morning, you know, I mean it’s been so wet all week long this is the driest day we’ve had so, I think people are happy to be able to get out and not be wet and have a little bit of fun on their Saturday.”

Sponsors for Bark in the Park included Petsway and Camp Bow Wow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau