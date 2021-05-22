Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosted annual Bark in the Park event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Phelps Grove Park went to the dogs Saturday for the annual Bark in the Park.

Dogs and their owners were invited out to the park for a day of fun. The event included live music, dog demonstrations, a paw print art station, and vendors dedicated to pet welfare.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the Citizens Dog Park Committee put on the annual event to raise funds and awareness for Cruse Dog Park.

“We have a great community of dog lovers here in Springfield,” said Stefanie McCall. “I’m pretty happy with the turnout, we’ve had a lot of people out here this morning, you know, I mean it’s been so wet all week long this is the driest day we’ve had so, I think people are happy to be able to get out and not be wet and have a little bit of fun on their Saturday.”

Sponsors for Bark in the Park included Petsway and Camp Bow Wow.