Springfield-Greene County Library to kick off “We Need to Talk” series

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Library is working to help provide people with a safe space to have meaningful conversations.

The Library’s new virtual series called “We Need to Talk” kicks off later this month with a discussion surrounding the idea of white privilege.

“In the wake of George Floyd we had a huge influx of patrons looking for books on white privilege on racism,” Katie Hopkins, the adult programming coordinator for the Springfield-Greene County Library said.

This need prompted the Library’s new virtual series called “We Need to Talk”

“I think a lot of people found themselves in a place like I did where I didn’t really know what I thought I knew,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins says the series provides a safe space for people to come together.

“We do want to get people talking learn about each other’s experiences and then at the end of the program we are providing everyone who attends with a list of resources books, websites, things going on in the community,” Hopkins said.

The first session focuses on the idea of white privilege.

“There are a lot of white allies out there that are afraid to speak up,” Justyn Pippins who is hosting the conversation said. “The more we talk about it, the more we can get people to understand that diversity won’t come here unless we keep what we have and build on it.”

Pippins says he hopes the uncomfortable can begin to feel comfortable through intentional efforts like this one.

We need to talk takes place Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. To learn how to register click here.