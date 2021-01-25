Springfield-Greene County Library awarded Technology Mini-Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– More money is coming to the Springfield-Greene County Library as Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft awards the library with a grant.

In a press release, Ashcroft announced the library received a Technology Mini-Grant of $13,263.

“Missouri libraries serve as vital resource hubs for their communities,” said Ashcroft. “Last year, library directors and staff developed new ways to reach and provide services to their patrons. These grants help provide libraries with the technology they need to expand the services they offer and meet the needs of their patrons.”

Springfield-Greene County Library will use the grant to provide 15 laptops among 10 branches.

Technology Mini-Grants focus on libraries with a network at risk of imminent failure, replacing software or hardware that’s no longer supported, and projects aimed at responding to COVID-19 through the use of technology.

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 83 grant applications for the 2021 fiscal year, totaling $1,203,011 in federal awards.