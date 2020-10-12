Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Health leaders confirmed Monday, 159 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in the Springfield area. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says that record-setting patient load is being split between two Springfield hospitals, CoxHealth and Mercy.

64 of those hospitalized patients, the Health Department says, are from the Springfield area.

The information and totals were confirmed on Oct. 12, 2020 via Twitter.

As of this morning, there were 159 COVID-19 positive individuals hospitalized at either @CoxHealth or @MercySGF (a record number). 64 of those individuals are Greene County residents.



You can view these numbers and more on our dashboard at https://t.co/0vnxh30xxy. pic.twitter.com/n6LcMxVTed — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) October 12, 2020

The Health Department also updated its total case count to 8,351 after, it says, 258 people tested positive between Oct. 9 and 12, 2020.