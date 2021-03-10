Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. confirms four COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Four Greene County men, two in their 70s and two in their 90s, have died from COVID-19 according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

“Two of the four deaths reported in the last week occurred in February. Two occurred in March,” the Health Department said Wednesday.

These four deaths bring the County’s total COVID-19 death count to 421. The Health Department says 334 of those deaths were people between the ages of 70 and 99.

276 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department since the begging of March (article published on March 10, 2021). The Health Department has recorded 27,909 cases of COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.