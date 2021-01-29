Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches COVID-19 vaccine survey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has launched a COVID-19 vaccine regional survey.

The survey will check on the public’s interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and to gauge the type of questions people may have about the vaccine.

The survey will measure how likely someone is to receive the vaccine, general attitudes towards the vaccine, and where people can go to find answers to common questions about their health.

Counties invited to complete the survey include:

  • Barry
  • Barton
  • Cedar
  • Christian
  • Dade
  • Dallas
  • Greene
  • Hickory
  • Jasper
  • Lawrence
  • McDonald
  • Newton
  • Polk
  • St. Clair
  • Stone
  • Taney
  • Vernon
  • Webster

Click here to take the survey

