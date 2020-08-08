Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces potential high-risk community exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is warning the public of a potential high-risk community exposure from one COVID-19 positive individual.

This person potentially exposed over 300 people at the Dan Kinney Family Center at 2701 S. Blackman Road over the course of several days. This case did wear a mask while entering and exiting the building but was not masked while working out, the Health Department reports.

Here is when they visited the location, according to the press release:

Friday, July 24: Worked out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)

Saturday, July 25: Worked out from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)

Sunday, July 26: Worked out from 10:40 a.m. to 12:40 pm. (infectious and symptomatic)

Monday, July 27: Worked out from 7:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic)

Tuesday, August 4: Worked out from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic)

If you were at this location on these dates you’re at enhanced risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms, according to the Health Department.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board

“This is extremely disappointing news to us, given the extensive COVID-19 protocols we’ve put into place,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks. “But ultimately we’re only as safe as our patrons and the personal responsibility they exhibit. For everyone contemplating using our facilities, we implore you to do the right thing: if you’re symptomatic, please stay home and don’t put others at risk.”