Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces new COVID-19 community exposures

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new community exposures of COVID-19 on Saturday, June 27.

According to the health department, before being diagnosed two cases from another jurisdiction went to the following locations:

Thursday, June 18: Visited Sam’s Club at 745 W El Camino Alto St. around 10:15 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, June 20: Visited The Roost Bar & Grill at 2025 W Sunshine St #104 at 3:50 p.m. for about an hour and a half (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, June 20: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E Sunshine St. from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Sunday, June 21: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E Sunshine St. from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, June 23: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US-60 E in Republic from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, June 23: Visited So Tan at 1037 E Township St Ste 105 in Republic around 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

The health department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“These latest cases are yet another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully,” the health department said. “When we go out in public, we need to practice physical distancing and wear a mask whenever possible. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home.”