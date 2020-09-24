Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces eight COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced eight Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A woman in her 70s (not associated with long-term care, had no underlying health conditions aside from her age)

A man in his 70s (not associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)

A woman in her 70s (not associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)

A woman in her 80s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)

A woman in her 80s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)

A woman in her 80s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)

A woman in her 90s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)

A woman in her 90s (associated with long-term care, had underlying health conditions)

With these new deaths, the Health Department has announced more COVID-19 deaths in September than all previous months combined. There have been 37 deaths in September and 67 overall since March.

“We cannot lose sight of the people behind these numbers. Each death notice is someone’s mother, father, grandmother, grandfather or friend,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “People who had many healthy years ahead of them are dying, and we must continue to do our part to protect each other.”