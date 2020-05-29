Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new COVID-19 cases, potential public exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –Clay Goddard, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Friday, May 29, that in the past 24 hours, Greene County had 20 new COVID-19 cases.

Clay Goddard says that is a number that we don’t like to see, and they do believe this influx of cases is a second wave of the illness in our community.

Goddard says that Wednesday was the busiest day at the testing site with 138 test. Goddard said that our testing capacity has increased and when you test more you are naturally going to have more positive cases.

Of the 20 cases, none represent clients of the Great Clips exposure. To date, all 42 of the test from the group have come back negative and Goddard says he thinks this is a perfect example of the value and protective nature of masking.

Goddard says two groups are making up the majority of these cases. First, Wilson’s Creek Nursing and Rehab had one symptomatic patient, and when a positive test came back, they tested every person in that facility. Six of the news cases are from that facility, two employees, and four patients. Two staff are asymptomatic, one patient is asymptomatic, and one patient has mild symptoms. The remaining two patients have complex medical histories that are being investigated to see if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Another six of the new cases were from a traveling construction crew. One individual knew they had been exposed out of state, so the whole crew got tested. Goddard said this is an example of the new protocol to test all contacts of positive cases.

Another six of the cases are a mix of close contacts of other cases or traveling related cases.

The last two cases seem to be community spread at this time.

Here is a list of five new potential public exposures, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department: