SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Greene County Health Department took to Twitter on Wednesday, confirming 71 new cases of COVID-19.

ICYMI yesterday, we have updated our dashboard to include more information and easier navigation. You can view the full dashboard here: https://t.co/0vnxh30xxy pic.twitter.com/dy1ax7SCxs — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) August 5, 2020

This, according to the Health Department, brings the total to number of confirmed cases in the Springfield-Greene County area to just under 1,400 cases. 569 of those cases are active according to the Health Department.