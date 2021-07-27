Springfield Fire Department releases the identities of house fire victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department has released the names of those who lost their lives in a house fire in Galloway Village.

Around 6:30 a.m., July 23, the Springfield Fire Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of South Lone Pine Avenue with reports of multiple residents still inside the home.

Marlana Young, 40, and three children were rescued from a house fire and were transported to CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals to be treated.

Marlana and 6-year-old Samantha Young succumbed to their injuries on Friday, 23, and 13-year-old Nevaeh Young and 11-year-old Raphael (Rayden) Young III passed away on Saturday, July 24.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bureau of Fire Prevention.