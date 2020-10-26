Springfield father-son duo build haunted garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Spiders and cobwebs are not uncommon in any garage but a Springfield father and son duo work to make their garage extra spooky for visitors to enjoy.

This is the fifth year for the free haunted garage, and Howard Zeligman says it’s just continued to grow.

“We started doing just two or three animatronics at first in the garage,” Zeligman said. “Built up, probably got you know, 30, maybe 40 people through if that. But it was something to start on. We’re up to, oh what is it now, I think 27 animatronics. And this is just our fifth year. So, it’s growing quite a bit.

“Everything in there is just PVC pipe,” Zeligman said. “And there are just hundreds and hundreds of feet of PVC pipe in the garage. So when you walk through there and you are walking through all those pathways, it makes it seem a lot bigger than the garage actually is.

“People are pretty spaced out when they go through,” Zeligman said. “It’s their group that goes through and we try to keep everybody else from bunching up on top of them. It should be safe for anybody coming through.

“You know we get people that come by, well what do charge for all this?” Zeligman said. “Well nothing, we do it because we want people to come out and enjoy themselves. You know, there is a lot to see.”

The haunted garage will be open again on Halloween night. They’ll also be handing out candy to any brave visitors.

The garage is on South Clay Avenue in Springfield.