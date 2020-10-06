Springfield event used to help recruit volunteers for non-profit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Casa of Southwest Missouri is in need of more volunteers who are willing to work with a child as they navigate the foster care system.

To help recruit volunteers the non-profit is hosting a “Coffee with Casa” event.

Laura Farmer serves as executive director and says the idea behind the event is to recruit more people for their program.

Farmer says because the group is a volunteer organization it’s very important for them to have community awareness.

She says due to the pandemic there is an alarming number of children entering the foster care system.

In 2019, on average, 29 children were placed into foster care every month in Greene County.

This year that number is up to 35 children per month.

Farmer says with this increase the group must work to ensure every child is assigned an advocate who will be by their side throughout their foster care experience.

“Just making sure that they don’t fall through the cracks making sure that they have that consistent adult that they can confide in who can mentor them and just simply be a support to them,” Farmer said. “And so that’s why this event is so important to us and why community awareness is really essential for our organization so that we can get out there and recruit more volunteers.”

The event is on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neighbor Mill’s East Sunshine Street location.