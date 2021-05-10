Springfield door manufacturing plant closing by the end of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Masonite International Corp. is closing its door manufacturing plant in Springfield, resulting in 63 layoffs by the end of the year.

The company disclosed the closure of the Partnership Industrial Center operation in a filing last week. The filing states the plant will slowly close the facility over the next seven months.

“The closure is the result of the need to optimize our operations by consolidating the architectural stile and rail production into the existing London, Ontario, plant,” the filing reads.

Masonite entered Springfield in 2018 through the purchase of the operating assets of AADG Inc.’s wood door division.