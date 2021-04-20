Springfield community responds to Derek Chauvin sentencing

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney Eric Nelson, left, watches, after his bail was revoked after he was found guilty on all three counts in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Everyone’s eyes were glued to the television as the verdict of former Officer Derek Chauvin was read on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

A jury convicted Chauvin on all charges in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Missouri State University students expressed their opinions on if they believed justice was served for George Floyd and his family.

The Springfield NAACP released this statement in regards to the verdict: