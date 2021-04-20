Springfield community responds to Derek Chauvin sentencing

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney Eric Nelson, left, watches, after his bail was revoked after he was found guilty on all three counts in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Everyone’s eyes were glued to the television as the verdict of former Officer Derek Chauvin was read on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

A jury convicted Chauvin on all charges in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Missouri State University students expressed their opinions on if they believed justice was served for George Floyd and his family.

The Springfield NAACP released this statement in regards to the verdict:

Justice has prevailed. The guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder case are certainly a step in the right direction.

We will stay vigilant and will continue to fight for justice, accountability, and police reform.

Within our own community, we continue our commitment to working with Chief Williams on equity in policing.

We further invite our state representatives to demonstrate a commitment to equal justice under the law for all Missourians and to officially end qualified immunity.

We agree with Derek Johnson, President and CEO of the national NAACP, who said that the right to breathe was on trial.

We will not rest until we all have that same right to breathe and until we all can experience justice with peace.

