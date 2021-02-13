Springfield community raises $30,000 to help house the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield community came together to help house the homeless during this severe cold weather.

Kristie Love with the Connecting Grounds said the community raised nearly $30,000 to pay for hotels for those without shelter.



Love said so far, 90 people have been checked into hotels for the full week of low temperatures coming our way.

“The goal is to get everybody in for a week just so we’ve got them completely out of the elements for the week,” said Love. “The wind chill, the ice, the snow that’s projected to come. LEt’s get everyone through this week then we can all move forward from there.

But it really looks like this is going be the most dangerous week that we’ve got ahead.”