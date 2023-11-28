SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is closing southbound traffic on Grant Avenue starting next week.

Construction will close the section of road between Sunshine Street and University Street to southbound traffic starting Monday, Dec. 4. The City expects traffic to remain closed in the area for approximately three months (weather permitting).

Northbound traffic between Sunshine and University is advised to follow the posted detour, generally using Campbell Avenue.

The work is related to Springfield’s Grant Avenue Parkway corridor improvement project, which began in May 2022. The project aims to create an off-street pedestrian and bicycle pathway along Grant between Sunshine and College Streets.

Since construction began, a new roundabout has been installed and parking lots modified near Parkview High School. Planned transportation and infrastructure between University and Catalpa Streets is largely complete, including a new multi-use path and several intersection and crosswalk updates.

Landscaping and tree planting are expected to begin along completed portions of the parkway in the spring and summer of 2024.