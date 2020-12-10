Springfield civil emergency order renewed through Jan. 11, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to a press release from the City of Springfield, Mayor Ken McClure issued the Fifth Renewal of the Sixth Proclamation of Civil Emergency, effective Dec. 12, 2020-Jan. 11, 2021.

“There continues to reasonably appear to exist a state of civil emergency, and I, therefore, am renewing the Sixth Proclamation of Civil Emergency for an additional 30 days; however, due to the passage by City Council of an ordinance setting out regulations to protect public health and safety from the spread of COVID-19, I do not believe it necessary to exercise the additional powers granted to me under City Code at the present time,” McClure said.

View the press release here.