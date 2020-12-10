Springfield civil emergency order renewed through Jan. 11, 2021

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Springfield logo_1431353005344.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to a press release from the City of Springfield, Mayor Ken McClure issued the Fifth Renewal of the Sixth Proclamation of Civil Emergency, effective Dec. 12, 2020-Jan. 11, 2021.

“There continues to reasonably appear to exist a state of civil emergency, and I, therefore, am renewing the Sixth Proclamation of Civil Emergency for an additional 30 days; however, due to the passage by City Council of an ordinance setting out regulations to protect public health and safety from the spread of COVID-19, I do not believe it necessary to exercise the additional powers granted to me under City Code at the present time,” McClure said.

View the press release here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now