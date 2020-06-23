Springfield City leaders on the fence about mask enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– While some communities are enforcing mask requirements, the Springfield-Greene County area has yet to; but that’s not to say city leaders consider personal protective equipment unimportant.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, while speaking to members of the Springfield City Council, Springfield-Greene County health director Clay Goddard reinforced his long-held pro-mask position, citing a recent incident at Great Clips as proof the face coverings work.

He’s not alone in believing the devices are still a crucial part of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that it works,” Springfield Mayor Ken McClure told Ozarks First on Tuesday.

“I also know that there is not a consensus in the community. I’m hearing from people that have opinions on both sides and so that tells me there is some degree of controversy with it. That being said we know that it is effective.”

Cities like Fayetteville, Arkansas are enforcing mask requirements.

“But Fayetteville has 10 times more cases [than we do] here in Greene County,” McClure said.

Goddard told Ozarks First he fears people are becoming too relaxed with person protection.

“Psychologically we as Americans are done with this and I understand that,” Goddard said on June 23rd.

“I wish I could be done with it too because it’s a very taxing deal and it’s hard for us to have that endurance and continue to deal with this disease the virus is not done with us and it’s going to continue to seek out the vulnerable. So, if we change our behaviors and make ourselves more vulnerable…we are going to become ill.”