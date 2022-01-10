Springfield City Council to vote on flag design tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On January 10, 2022, Springfield City Council is expected to decide whether to keep or replace Springfield’s historic flag. The decision will be made at City Hall tonight.

The options are Springfield’s original, red, white, and blue flag from 1938, or a light blue and white design from 2017. A group called the Springfield Identity Project, made up of local business professionals and headed by John McQueary, made the design.

The group says it symbolizes:

Three stars: Innovative Spirit, Connection with Nature, and Ozarks Culture

White area: the Ozark Plateau and Route 66

Compass: represents how Springfield has served as the crossroads of the nation

Crown: represents Springfield’s title as the Queen City

Over the past couple of weeks, people have been asked to share their opinion over the phone, through a survey, or public comment at council meetings.

PUBLIC OPINION BEFORE VOTING

Some say they love the new flag design and what it stands for. A citywide survey in August 2021 had about 77 percent of 4,000 people saying they weren’t proud of the city’s current flag.

RESIDENTS SHARE OPINION ON FLAG DESIGN

Others say Springfield’s history should be respected, not replaced. More than 500 people now follow a Facebook page called “Leave our flag alone.”

Council decided to vote on this issue themselves after learning it would likely cost more than $100,000 to put it on the April 2022 ballot.