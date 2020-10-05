Springfield City Council to vote on extending mask ordinance, grants for SPD

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Oct. 5, Springfield City Council has some big decisions to make. One of those being the next step for the local masking ordinance.

That mask ordinance is part of Springfield’s “Road to Recovery” part 3B. There are expected to be several people signed up for public comment.

If council votes to approve, the masking ordinance would be extended until Jan. 9.

Council may also vote on $600,000 in funding for body cameras for the Springfield Police Department. It would provide 240 body cameras — enough for every officer.

And council will hear an ordinance on a grant for the Springfield Police Department to provide a motorcycle safety course. That grant would be for about $12,000.