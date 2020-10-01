Springfield City Council seeks public input on proposal to extend masking ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield City Council will vote next week on extending the face-covering/masking requirement for areas of public accommodation, distancing, and occupancy limits through January 9, 2021.

According to a press release, city leaders ask Springfield residents to voice their opinions on the proposed Road to Recovery Phase 3B ordinance.

The City says residents can voice opinions by:

Calling the City Clerk’s Office 417-874-2460

Submit written comments

Sign up to speak at the City Council meeting on October 5

The deadline to sign up to speak at the council meeting or leave comments is 5 p.m. Sunday, October 4.

“While COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Springfield, evidence of the success of masking can be seen. Data from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department shows that in the two months following the implementation of Springfield’s masking ordinance, the greatest areas of local case growth were among college-age students who tend to engage in more high-risk activities which may not require masking, such as eating out and attending house parties. This was followed by outbreaks in the jail and long-term care facilities – locations where our masking ordinance was not expected to have an impact, due to the nature of those living situations,” the release states.