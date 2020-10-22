Springfield City Council is asking for public comments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council is wanting to hear from the public on crime, community race relations, and race relations and policing, according to a press release from the City of Springfield.

There will be three in-person listening sessions, a call to submit comments and a recorded testimony in the fall of 2020.

The in-person sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on these dates:

  • Oct. 26 at Parkview High School Auditorium
  • Nov. 9 and Nov. 23 at the Drury University Wilhoit Theater.

Speakers will have to do a short health screening before entering and social distancing measures will be in place.

Speakers are limited to five minutes each and only 20 in-person speakers will speak each section. You can click here to sign up to speak.

Citizens can also do a testimony by Zoom here.

You can also submit a written comment before Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. here.

