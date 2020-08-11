Springfield city council discusses re-zoning parts of Galloway Neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield city council members will discuss an issue that could impact business and residents near Sequiota Park.

The public hearing Monday night is about re-zoning a part of the Galloway Neighborhood. The City council is not expected to vote on this issue tonight.

But if the bill passes, the area will be re-zoned for planned development. At this point, the proposed development will be an apartment complex.

#sgfcouncil public hearing bill: Rezoning 4.2 acres at 3503, 3521, 3527 and 3535 S. Lone Pine from R-SF, GR and LB to a planned development. pic.twitter.com/Sgh306AnQi — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) August 11, 2020

The planning and zoning board members recommend approval to councilmembers. And the plan will preserve some existing buildings.

I spoke to a board member at Galloway Village Neighbors today, she told me why the group is not in favor of building a 5-story apartment complex right across from Sequiota Park. More tonight on @kolr10kozl. pic.twitter.com/pfRvvJYZFA — Frances Lin (@FrancesLinTV) August 11, 2020

However, people who live and or have businesses in this neighborhood have been concerned about development here for two years. They say an apartment complex would bring in too many people, traffic, and will cause the neighborhood to become unsafe.

“You have people here who are lifelong residents of Galloway back when it was its own place when it was its own village. I would hate to see them leave, but that’s the situation you’re creating,” said Marcie Kirkup, a board member at the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association, “we have working people who pay property taxes, and who spend money in our community. They’re just really tired of not being heard.”

Council members also heard the first reading of a bill regarding motorcycle helmets.

This would bring the city’s ordinance in line with state law. It will let anyone over 26 to ride a motorcycle without a helmet. As long as they meet certain insurance standards

There will also be a second public hearing about re-zoning in the galloway neighborhood in the next city council meeting.

Council also voted and passed another bill, establishing Historic C Street and downtown Springfield advisory teams as a part of the Forward SGF initiative.