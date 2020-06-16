Springfield City Council approves Costco development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In Monday’s Springfield City Council meeting, Council Bill 2020-132 was passed to allow Costco to build a warehouse in Springfield.

The city will enter a $4.8 million reimbursement agreement with Costco.

COSTCO is known for carrying name brand merchandise for a discounted rate.

The warehouse would be located in East Springfield just south of Chestnut Expressway at Eastgate and Hwy 65. If all goes well, the building would break ground in Spring 2021 and open in Fall 2021.

The company is expected to bring around 125 jobs to the community. The average rate of an hourly employee at COSTCO is $25.50.

COSTCO carries a large section of items including groceries, appliances, household supplies, travel supplies, and clothing.

