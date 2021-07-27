Springfield City Council accepts $40 million to fund COVID-19 response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council approved accepting $40 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The money will be used to help with COVID-19 response or economic recovery. City officials will announce plans for the funds later.

Members also voted to accept a $3 million grant from the Department of Workforce Development. The grant will help provide job training for people who have been in jail or prison.

Finally, council members approved several traffic projects including a traffic study at Highway 13 and Interstate 44.

