SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sunny skies were welcome weather at the annual Christmas parade in downtown Springfield Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a great way to get out and spend a nice, beautiful day in the sunshine,” said Becky Ash, who was at the parade with her family. “It brings a lot of people out from the community and we’re just glad to be a part of it, glad to have it here in Springfield.”

For many families, the parade downtown is a Christmas tradition. Jillian Stemm said hers has been coming to the parade as long as she can remember.

“This has been something that me and my family have been doing for years,” Stemm said. “And it’s just something that we always do together.”

This year’s theme was “Santa Paws is Coming to Town,” highlighting pets and animal friends. There were plenty of pets who made appearances in the parade and watched from the sidelines.

The parade featured many area bands playing Christmas music as well as area businesses and organizations with floats decked out with Christmas spirit.

Each family had their favorite part of the parade they were looking forward to like seeing Santa, collecting some candy, watching the floats and listening to the bands play.

There were 89 groups in the parade this year with Santa and Mrs. Claus wrapping up the festivities.

“It’s just like something that gets everybody in the Christmas spirit,” Stemm said. “And helps us all remember that it’s about spending time with family, not just all the candy and that kind of stuff.”