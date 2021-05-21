Springfield Cardinals set to open Hammons Field to full capacity in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals will resume 100% capacity at Hammons Field starting on Tuesday, June 1.

Hammons Field will return to full capacity on June 1 with tickets for all games going on sale May 25.



Details: https://t.co/APZATcqRylhttps://t.co/WXf4GSv6wC — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 21, 2021

“We have been very successful with welcoming our fans back safely to Hammons Field,” Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. “The unanimous vote by the Springfield City Council to relax pandemic protocols coupled with our effective ‘Play It Safe’ health-and-safety measures make this the right time to get our stadium back to 100% capacity. We know there is a pent-up demand for Cardinals fans to socialize and also enjoy the best outdoor entertainment venue in Southwest Missouri.”

On May 18, fans who are attending Springfield Cardinals and Missouri State Bears games at Hammons Field are no longer required to wear masks in all outdoor areas of the ballpark. As of Friday, May 28, fans will no longer be required to wear masks in any area of the ballpark.

Fans that are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks inside the stadium unless they are eating or drinking.