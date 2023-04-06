SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Cardinal baseball is returning to the Ozarks for the first game of the season tonight.

After months of uncertainty surrounding the stadium, the city of Springfield announced its ownership of Hammons Field last week and said the Baby Birds are here to stay.

Cardinals fans will experience a brand new season with upgrades coming along.

Second Baseman Nick Dunn said he is looking forward to a fresh new season with his teammates and the community.

“We got a solid place here, we got a good group of guys, great facility, great fanbase,” Dunn said. “It’s nice to be back with this group of guys here.”

The Cardinals will take on the Wichita Wind Surge tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Gates will open one hour before the first pitch at 5:35 p.m.

Two thousand commemorative print poster schedules will be given out to fans during the game.

There will be drink specials for adults 21 and older.

Here are a couple of things to note for fans if you plan on attending future games at Hammons Field:

Parking prices have been a hot topic for many seasons but after the city purchased the two adjacent parking lots next to the stadium, they are going to lower the price of parking from $20 to $10.

The stadium is a cashless facility. You’re encouraged to use debit and credit cards or Springfield Cardinal gift cards.

The stadium also has a clear bag policy. With the exception of diaper bags, the stadium will ask you to return any other type of bag back to your vehicle.

The Cardinals will play a three-game home series that starts today and lasts through Saturday.