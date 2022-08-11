AMARILLO, Tx. — Hitting for a cycle is one of the rarest accomplishments in baseball.

Hitting for a ‘home run cycle’ is nearly impossible.

The Springfield Cardinals had a player achieve both in back-to-back games.

On Tuesday, Matt Koperniak hit for the cycle, which is a single, double, triple and a home run in the same game. It was the first cycle in Springfield Cardinals history.

The next night, Chandler Redmond one-upped Koperniak.

“It’s unbelievable,” Redmond told MLB.com. “I don’t even know what words to use to describe the feelings right now.”

Redmond started with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. He followed it with a grand slam in the sixth inning.

Naturally, Redmond stepped up with no one on in the seventh. You can guess how that went.

“So after I hit the grand slam, I had a little thought creep into my mind about maybe the cycle. But then I brushed it off real quick. I was like, ‘Come on, this was only my second time with a multi-homer game in pro ball,'” Redmond told MLB.com. “But then I go up there and hit the solo shot and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can do it.’

As fate would allow it, in the eighth inning Redmond’s turn in the lineup came with two runners on base.

He took the third-pitch of the at-bat out right field for a three-run home run.

A home run cycle across four consecutive innings.

It’s the second-such game in professional affiliated baseball history, joining Tyrone Horne’s performance in 1998 as a member of the Arkansas Travelers, the then-AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

It has never been accomplished in the majors.

Springfield went on to beat Amarillo 21-4.

It was a part of a record-setting night that saw franchise record for runs (21), single-player home runs in a game (4) and single-player RBI in a game (11) all set.