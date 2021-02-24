Springfield business helps people become virtual assistants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local business named The Virtual Savvy is growing rapidly and getting national attention.

“There’s a lot of talented people out there, who have skills that they can offer but maybe just can’t go into a traditional nine-to-five office, so being able to give people that opportunity is really really rewarding,” said Abbey Ashley, with The Virtual Savvy.

Forbes picked the company named The Virtual Savvy to put on their Next 1000 list.

Ashley was born and raised in Springfield and her business focuses on remote work.

“The Virtual Savvy teaches people how to become virtual assistants,” Ashley explained. There are so many people who have past skills, past work experience but really need a flexible work solution.”

The Virtual Savvy helps highlight each person’s unique skill set.

“A virtual assistant essentially can help somebody with social media management, answering emails, small business owner tasks,” said Ashley. “For any type of online or brick-mortar business, essentially, if somebody could hire an employee to come in and do those same services, administrative, creative, or technical support services as an assistant, a virtual assistant could do that same assistance virtually.”

Already a freelance-based job before COVID-19, business multiplied after the pandemic hit.

“We saw a drastic increase in people being interested, in fact, we doubled last year as a company, and I think a huge part of that is just people realizing that working from home is a viable option,” Ashley said.

Ashley’s trained several people who’ve made the switch.

“Stay-at-home moms, people who have retired from their job and just think ‘man, I still have something in me, I still want to work more,'” said Ashley.

If you’re interested in virtual assistance, here are some examples of students’ websites:

You can also visit The Virtual Savvy at https://www.thevirtualsavvy.com/.