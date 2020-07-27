Springfield businesses explain how they’ve adapted to the ‘new normal’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After businesses started reopening a couple of months ago, the “new normal” of business practices include masks and extra cleaning.

KOLR 10’s Frances Lin spoke to several local businesses around town and tells us how they are adapting.

“Things have changed quite a bit. Now I require all my students to have a mask, if they don’t have a mask, I provide them one,” said Bill Nelson, a Springfield driving instructor.

“We didn’t expect any kind of increase, however, when people realized that city council was serious,” said Jeremy Boyts, owner of Queen City Graphix, “I think that’s when the citizens of Springfield were like, alright, give me a mask.”

“If it’s a lip wax, or something like that, or facial procedures,” explained Tiffany Rene Samples, a licensed esthetician here in Springfield, “then I do take off the mask for that procedure, and have them cover back up.”

Nelson said teaching driving doesn’t look the same in the car anymore, “I wear a mask and I use a face shield in addition, after completion of that lesson, I tend to spray the interior of the car with a disinfectant. In the past, we use air conditioning, windows up. But with COVID, you’re told with confined spaces recirculated a/c is not a good thing. So we crack the windows.”

Boyts said they had to print something they’ve never done before, “I don’t even think we ever considered printing a mask until the last 90 days. Honestly, I thought people were going to hold out. Since this ordinance passed, we’ve gone through about 12,000 masks.”

And Samples showed KOLR 10 how she performs her services now, “I’ve been texting my clients beforehand, so they know what to expect, I have a thermal thermometer that I use on their foreheads before they come in. So they’re told about the masks. If they don’t have one, I have had disposal ones since the beginning, and then now I have ones with my log on them to give out as well if they like a cloth one to take with them when they leave.”