Springfield artist pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tributes for Ruth Bader Ginsburg were happening around Springfield today.

A local artist, Christie Snelson, drew her portrait by hand.

She said when she heard of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, she knew this is something she had to do because she’s really affected her life in many ways.

Snelson said she chose this picture of her for a specific reason. Justice Bader Ginsburg looks strong and striking in it, it has good lighting, and is a very crisp shot.

Plus, she’s expecting her artwork to stay fresh under this parking awning for about one to two weeks.

“I’ve had a lot of people be like, you put a lot of work into that, I wish there was a way where you could preserve that, and like keep it there,” said Snelson, “but for chalk, it’s a specific medium and I like to do it for tributes, because like life and chalk both, it’s kind of a metaphor for fleeting nature of life. So it’s okay if it gets washed away because it makes it more symbolic that way.”

And also tonight, a candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and recognition of voter registration day.

“This is a vigil just to honor the life and legacy of justice Bader Ginsburg and her passing,” said Stacy Sherrod, grassroots organizer for Planned Parenthood, who attended the vigil.