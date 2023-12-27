SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum will be closing in September 2024 to prepare for building renovations.

In a press release, the Museum says the construction is part of its 2028 Campaign site plan, which seeks to expand educational and public programming space. The Springfield Art Museum also hopes to strengthen physical connections between the museum grounds, an adjacent park and a greenway trail.

Construction is scheduled to start in January 2025 and is expected to last through 2027. The Museum will provide more details on planned programs during this time prior to its 2024 closure.

New and returning exhibits are scheduled leading up to the closure. New exhibits include:

“Breath, Light, and Distance” (April 20, 2024 – Sept. 1, 2024) is a collection of cloudscapes by various artists including Alice Dalton Brown, Yvonne Jacquette, Robert Kipniss and others

“Renaissance Works on Parchment and Paper” (April 20, 2024 – Sept. 1, 2024) highlights the Museum’s collection of Renaissance manuscripts and prints. Dr. Mitzi Kirkland-Ives of Missouri State University’s Art and Design Department is assisting in curating the collection with help from Dr. Magda Hayton (MSU’s Department of Languages, Cultures and Religions).

Eight exhibits are continuations from the 2023 schedule, and three are returning in 2024: