SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The public has an opportunity to weigh in on the Springfield Art Museum’s future plans for the museum’s building and grounds.

According to a press release, a public meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m at the Museum.

Keen Independent Research has partnered with the Museum to develop a strategy as the Museum enters the construction period of its 2028 Campaign, which seeks to better unify the building and grounds.

A survey about the strategic plan was distributed to participants, and Keen Independent Research compiled 939 responses to that survey.

Attendees at next week’s public meeting can meet the study team, learn more about the 2028 Campaign and share their ideas on the Museum’s future.

Families with children are welcome and interactive stations will be available for kids of all ages. Light refreshments and beverages will be provided, and attendees do not need to stay for the entire event.