Springfield announces new potential COVID-19 community exposures

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new COVID-19 community exposures on Sunday, July 12.

These new exposures came from six COVID-19 positive individuals, according to the health department.

Before being diagnosed, they visited the following locations:

Friday, July 3: Visited McAlister’s Deli at 2445 N. Kansas Expressway from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Friday, July 3: Visited Academy Sports + Outdoors at 610 W. El Camino Alto Street between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Saturday, July 4: Visited Menards at 500 N. Eastgate Ave. from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Saturday, July 4: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2825 N. Kansas Expressway from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Saturday, July 4: Visited Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 1950 E. Primrose Street from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (two individuals, both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(two individuals, both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Red Racks DAV Thrift Store at 1707 Battlefield Road from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Culver’s at 2520 N. Glenstone Ave. from 12 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Dollar General at 1726 S. Kansas Expressway from 4 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 7: Visited Bill and Payne Stewart Driving Range at 1825 E. Norton Road from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

The health department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully,” the health department said. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home. We all need to practice physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face-covering whenever possible.”

The health department reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Greene County to 504.

According to the health department, symptoms of COVID-19 include: