Springfield and Greene County leaders create voting information PSA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The City of Springfield and the Greene County Clerk’s Office have produced a public service announcement to inform citizens about the voting options available for the November election.

Below is the PSA:

“We are prepared. We want to make sure that every voter and their vote counts. Regardless of your political party, voting is about making your voice heard and coming together in a peaceful way. We can resolve our differences at the ballot box as we look toward November 3rd,” Schoeller said at the press conference.

At the press conference, Mayor Ken McClure expressed his appreciation for election officials and workers’ work to ensure safe voting during the pandemic.

“I have been so impressed this year with what our election officials have done to carry out our elections safely and securely in a very difficult environment,” the mayor said. “We collectively have worked together as state and local governments to make sure that the opportunities are there for people to vote in the November 3rd election.”